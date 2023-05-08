Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:54 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 5:12 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 6:21 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 9:03 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:36 a.m. Friday in the intersection of Urbantke Lane and Georgetown Road.
A theft was reported at 12:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Manning Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 1:17 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
A theft was reported at 4:02 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
An agency assist for sexual assault was reported at 10:59 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North First Street.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:44 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Business 190.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 1:41 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Dryden Avenue.
A fleet accident was reported at 5:44 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Lindsey Drive.
Two arrests for interference with child custody were reported at 8:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
A welfare check was reported at 10:47 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
A violation of a protection order was reported at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
Criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, theft was reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Barr Lane.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
An aggravated robbery, deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:38 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 9:32 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Scott Drive.
Unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:53 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Mueller Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for assault on a family member, continuous violence against the family was reported at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Cline Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, emergency medical detention was reported at 9:53 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Curry Avenue.
An agency assist arrest for failure to appear, driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:35 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, online impersonation was reported at 4:51 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Curry Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:21 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A stolen vehicle was reported at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Old Oak Road.
Found property was reported at 9:58 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Old Oak Road.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 12:23 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Knights Way.
An arrest for assault on a family member was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 1:25 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, displaying expired license plates was reported at 9:04 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of South 121 Loop.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Campbell Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:49 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Supple Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:41 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:04 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fourth Street.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:16 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Avenue A.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:47 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
