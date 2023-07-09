Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the area of North College Street and West Green Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Santa Fe Avenue.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 5;30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Van Zanten Drive.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at noon Saturday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Sylvia Drive.
An assualt causing bodily injury was reported at 2;50 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault on a family member was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 4;30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
A theft, misdemeanor, was reported at 6;25 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
An assault on a family member was reported at 7:19 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:37 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:03 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An aggravated robbery with a firearm was reported at 9:58 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 1:38 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:55 a.m. Saturday on Skyline Drive.
An accident was reported at 10:01 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of West First Street and Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A missing person was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Loud music was reported at 1:02 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:04 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:06 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, group 1, over 4 grams under 200 grams with intent to deliver was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:44 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Hillside Lane.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:14 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.