Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
No driver’s license was reported at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
A burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Watercrest Road.
A burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
A burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Larkspur Drive.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
An assault was reported at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Verbena Loop.
A theft, possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
An assault by contact was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Deek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Carrie Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Ledgestone Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 20 block of East Street.
An assault by contact, family violence was reported at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Lost Trail.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for possession of controlled substance under 1 gram, in a drug free zone was reported at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Forgery of money was reported at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Business highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for assault, family violence, terroristic threat of a family member was reported at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest to assist another agency on theft of property was reported at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
A theft was reported at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 30 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
An agency assisted arrest was reported at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Passing a school bus was reported at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Plains Street.
An accident was reported at 5:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest on a warrant for theft was reported at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance under 1 gram, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Williams Street.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Settlement Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of vehicles was reported at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Red Coral Drive.
A runaway was reported at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Torino Street.
LAMPASAS
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Frank Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
