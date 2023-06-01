Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
City warrant for Killeen was reported at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday in West Church Avenue.
Credit card abuses was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Dugger Circle.
Walking in roadway with sidewalk provided was reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in Florence Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East A Avenue.
Littering was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in North 12th Street.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Leader Drive.
No drivers license was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in John Haedge Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of London Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Tallwood Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:59 p.m. Wednesday in F Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday in West Elms Road.
Forgery was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South WS Young Drive.
Aggravated robbery with firearm was reported at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of South WS Young Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Runaway was reported at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of US 190 Bypass.
Runaway return was reported at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane,
Accident was reported at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Dewald Street.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 23rd Street.
Theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Texas Street.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday in 56 Hickory Circle.
72 hour parking was reported at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Assist another agency was reported at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use of possession identifying information was reported at Cove Terrace.
Accident was reported at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Violation protection order was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Lindsey Drive.
Accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Accident was reported at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 25th North Street and Sherman Avenue.
Entrance on property owned by another was reported at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft of property was reported at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Hogan Drive.
Robbery was reported at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bluebird Drive.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue C.
Theft was reported at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Disturbance was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Fraud was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
Disturbance was reported at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
