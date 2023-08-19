Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Friday in the 600 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:21 a.m. Friday in East Central Texas Expressway.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:27 a.m. Friday in East Central texas Expressway.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:31 a.m. Friday in Illinois Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5:09 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North WS Young Drive.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 7:53 a.m. Friday in A J Hall Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North WS Young Drive.
Theft was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault was reported at 1:46 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Waterproof Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 4:43 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault by contact was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Cambridge Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in Florence Road.
A city warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:58 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Valencia Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove police reports were not available on Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights police reports were not available on Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 9:27 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:27 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 12:42 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:14 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West C Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Willis Street.
Theft was reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:38 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East US Highway 190.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.