Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Unlawfully possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 5:04 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Madison Drive.
Failure to identify, no a fugitive was reported at 7:58 a.m. Sunday in the area of Dimple Street and West J Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Second Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:17 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Sutton Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:39 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hall Avenue and North 16th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Wheeler Circle.
An aggravated assault was reported at 1:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Interstate 14 and Willow Springs Road.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Stan Schlueter Loop and South Clear Creek.
Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 6:18 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and Willow Springs Road.
A theft was reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Heather Lane.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Church Avenue and North Eighth Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:05 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Judy Lane. An arrest for tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:05 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Judy Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 6:48 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Saddle Drive.
An assault by threat was reported at 8:23 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Reckless injury to a child/elderly/disabled person was reported at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 11:01 a.m. Friday in the 90 block of Cove Terrace.
Forgery, money was reported at 1:12 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Main Street.
A welfare check was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Westview Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle, debit/credit card abuse was reported at 2:08 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Town Square.
A theft was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Continuous family violence was reported at 4:52 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
A theft was reported at 5:37 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 8:54 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of pecan Cove.
A terroristic threat was reported at 1:49 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest for terroristic threat was reported at 3:47 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:44 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Tampering with identification numbers, found property was reported at 10:14 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
Graffiti was reported at 12:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 1:37 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Henry Street.
Disorderly conduct, public affray was reported at 2:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
An assault against the elderly/disabled individual, family violence was reported at 2:24 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:54 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 5:48 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A 72-hour parking violation was reported at 9:24 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sumac Trail.
Criminal mischief, theft was reported at 11:11 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jake Drive.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 2:16 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
A theft was reported at 8:44 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Red Oak Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A theft was reported at 6:57 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
An agency assist was reported at 6:46 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Jason Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of yak Trail.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to submit proof of animal rabies vaccination, speeding, no drivers license was reported at 11:23 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported at 5:59 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Herald Drive.
A warrant arrest for failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding, failure to appear was reported at 9:19 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A hit and run report was taken at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault was reported at 3:48 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 5:22 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing, criminal mischief was reported at 8:13 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
An assault by threat was reported at 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A traffic hazard was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:42 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
