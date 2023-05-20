Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Disorderly conduct-unreasonable noise in public place was reported at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Burglary of motor vehicle was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 3:55 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Cimmaron Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Cimmaron Drive.
Fail to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8:38 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Terrorist threat was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Drive.
Burglary of habitation no forced entry was reported at noon Friday in the 28000 block of West Curry Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 280100 block of West Curry Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:53 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 6:05 p.m. Friday in East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:08 p.m. Friday in East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Sutton Drive.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Duncan Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:20 p.m. Friday on Waterchest Road.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of London Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 11:03 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance was reported at 11:05 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance was reported at 2:06 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Runaway was reported at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East 8th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:18 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Spring Street,
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
