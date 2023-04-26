Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:07 a.m. Tuesday in East Church Avenue.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of South WS Young Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North 8th Street.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in Lowes Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Kenyon Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Gray Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Stallion Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in North Park Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Aggravated assault by deadly weapon was reported at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Failure to register sex offender was reported at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Reckless damage was reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Unattended death was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Debit card abuse, elderly abuse was reported at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Jake Drive.
Emergency medical detention, assault on peace officer was reported at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Unauthorized use mother vehicle was reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Dianne Drive.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Travis Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North 1st Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Daisy Drive.
Assist other agency was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Nolan Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Live Oak Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Assault was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Avenue C.
Assault was reported at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bigham Street.
Theft was reported at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West 4th Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Highway 190.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Broad Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
