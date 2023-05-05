Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault by contact was reported at 12:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Brewster Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams was reported at 1:24 a.m. Thursday in West Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Theft of vehicle was reported at 5:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Bluffdale Drive.
Financial abuse of elderly was reported at 6:02 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident was reported at 6:11 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of North 1st Street.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 10:08 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Josie Circle.
General information was reported at 11:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Found property was reported at 12:48 p.m. Thursday in the Intersection of Courtney Lane and Dekort Street.
Burglary of building was reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:04 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:39 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
72 hour parking was reported at 3:23 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of North 1st Street.
Accident was reported at 5:05 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident was reported at 6:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Hawk Trail.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 7:17 p.m. Thursday in the Intersection West Avenue B and North 17th Street,
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Terry Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:02 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Mesquite Circle.
HARKER HEIGHTS
On Thursday an officer was dispatched to 400 Indian Trail Drive for a warrant arrest.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6;15 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 10;48 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:13 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street,
Noise disturbance was reported at 11:09 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street,
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
