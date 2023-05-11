Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 400 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Garth Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Illinois Avenue.
Possession controlled substance group 2 was reported at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday in East Green Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
Burglary of habitation intent to commit another crime was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Alpine Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of John David Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East B Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South 10th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Church Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Cactus Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 10th Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 2:09 p.m., Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North 4th Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m., Wednesday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Clear Creek Road.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Redondo Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Jasper.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
Threaten Exhibit, use of firearm at school/bus was reported at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Accident was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Intersection North 1st Street and Highway 9.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 19:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Accident was reported at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Violation protective order was reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday in the Intersection West Avenue A and North 1st Street.
Injury was reported at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Letzke Circle.
Theft was reported at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Jester Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Jackie Jo Lane.
Burglary of a building, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Speeding, violate promise to appear was reported at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Elmwood Drive.
Failed to submit proof of rabies vaccination was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Disturbance was reported at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West 5th Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Elijah Lane.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
