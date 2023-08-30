Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unreasonable noise was reported at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in Crockett Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3;30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jerome Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Palmtree Lane.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North WS Young Drive.
The evading of a arrest was reported at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Bluebonnet Drive.
A burglary was reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North College Street.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lee Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Duran Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
A pedestrian walking on a roadway was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Jasper Drive.
The possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 9:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in East Hallmark Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Daffodil Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of FM 2657 and West Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An attempted suicide was reported at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 27th Street.
Criminal activity leading to arrest was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
The assisting of another agency was reported at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Teinert Avenue.
A forced entry was reported at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Edwards Street.
Criminal trespass leading to arrest was reported at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
The fleeting of a accident was reported at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Big Divide Road.
An assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North 1st Street.
Family violence was reported at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Westview Lane.
An assault of a public servant was reported at 7:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
Harassment was reported at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Blancas Drive.
General information was reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Ridge Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
The burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Howe Street.
Theft was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
The possession of marijuana was reported at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Theft was reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
The possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East 3rd Street.
Theft was reported at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Avenue G.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
