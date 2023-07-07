Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An aggravated robbery with firearm was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1800 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft of vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Thursday in Stallion Drive.
A city warrant for other agency was reported at 3:21 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of vehicle parts was reported at 4:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Bentree Drive.
Burglary of building, forced entry was reported at 4:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Stan.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Old FM.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of 6th Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:10 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North 2nd Street.
Driving while license suspended was reported at 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Trimmier Road.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in Dimple Street.
City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Elkins Avenue.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:01 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Joyner Circle.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 8:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A robbery was reported at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by threat was reported at 9;23 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Green Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Blair Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Old FM.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Trimmier Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:33 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Found property was reported at 12:09 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Bluff Drive.
Criminal trespass, safe keeping was reported at 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Wrong license plate was reported at 1:57 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue C.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 2:29 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Margaret Lee Street.
An accident was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Highway 190 and Big Divide Road.
Theft was reported at 8:19 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:14 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assisting another agency was reported at 3:53 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:26 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 9:36 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Suicide attempt was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Knights Way.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Skipcha Drive.
Possession of controlled substance under 1 ounce was reported at 8:27 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:02 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious act was reported at 12:53 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 4th Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East 4th Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:56 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West 1st Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:21 p.m. Thursday in Del Norte Street.
Theft was reported at 3:29 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive.
A suspicious act was reported at 8:16 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:16 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:08 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:39 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
