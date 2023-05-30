Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Prestige Loop.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:22 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Bacon Ranch Drive.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Garth Drive.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 1:00 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Bull Run Drive.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Catalina Drive.
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 2:14 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Stan Schlueter Lop.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 3:13 a.m. Monday in the 7100 block of 46th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:22 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Benttree Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:34 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:34 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 11:18 a.m. Monday in Stewart Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Florence Road.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 1:36 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:37 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Dean Avenue.
Aggravated robbery with firearm was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Assault public servant was reported at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation no forced entry was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Woodlands Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday in Atkinson Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:25 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Blueduck Drive.
Aggravated robbery with firearm was reported at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:21 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expy.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Ridgeview Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:06 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 1st Street.
Noise violation was reported at 4:22 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Indian Camp Trail.
Fleet accident was reported at 7:37 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of US 190 Bypass.
Accident was reported at 7:51 a.m. Friday in Georgetown Road and West Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:08 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Blanket Drive.
Assist another agency was reported at 10:18 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery financial instrument was reported at 12 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assist another agency was reported at 1:41 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Fraudulent use identifying information was reported at 5:03 p.m. Friday in 96 Cove Terrace.
Accident was reported at 5:10 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue D.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 5:13 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary habitation was reported at 5:34 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Sherry Lane.
Theft was reported at 5:59 p.m. Friday in Golf Course Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Boland Avenue.
Minor in possession of alcohol was reported at 9:28 p.m. Friday in unknown location.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 6:32 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11:58 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 12:31 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Big Divide Road.
Unattended death was reported at 1:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Velma Avenue.
Accident was reported at 2:24 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Georgetown Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Aylesbury Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:07 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
Animal at large was reported at 8:19 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Zarley Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 9:34 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:46 p.m. Saturday in Walnut Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:12 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 1:27 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:58 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Veterans Avenue.
Animal bite was reported at 9:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
Attempted suicide was reported at 11:52 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Merle Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Online solicitation of minor was reported at 4:53 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 6:34 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North 21st.
Found property was reported at 9:43 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Displayed wrong insignia was reported at 10:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 11:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
Deadly conduct was reported at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:38 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Dennis Street.
Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 11:09 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North 1st Street.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Continuous violence against family member was reported at 12:31 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Burglary habitation was reported at 2:38 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Anderson Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Cruelty non-livestock animal, illegal dumping was reported at 9:41 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Joe’s Road.
Welfare concern was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Pintail Loop.
Fail to identify was reported at 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Robertson Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 11:37 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:06 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Welfare concern was reported at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Clore Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:51 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault was reported at 12:41 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:29 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Animal running at large was reported at 3:48 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of building was reported at 4:47 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Knights Way.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:37 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Millers Crossing.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Millers Crossing.
Suicide attempt was reported at 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Brittney Way.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Cherokee Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:32 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 6:23 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Ponderosa Drive.
Speeding, ran stop sign was reported at 8:06 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of South Loop 121.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:01 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 5:56 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 11:08 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hillside Lane.
Runaway was reported at 2:32 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:23 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue A.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
