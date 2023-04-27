Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal Mischief was reported at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Cactus Flower Lane.
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Grandon Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Debit credit card abuse was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Jasper Drive.
Concealment of writing was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive.
Fail to stop and give information attended vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Vernice Loop.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft from a person was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Gilmer Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Welfare concern was reported at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Unattended death was reported at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 110 block of Blanket Drive.
Burglary of building was reported at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Assault by threat of family member was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dianne Drive.
Disorderly contact fighting was reported at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street,
General information was reported at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Little Street.
Found property was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Horseshoe Drive.
Criminal trespass, found property was reported at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Live Oak Drive.
Found property was reported at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft property $100 to $750 was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft $100 to $750 was reported at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Welfare concern was reported at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Courtney Lane.
Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dianne Drive.
Found property and controlled substance was reported at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dianne Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Fail to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 9:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Commercial Drive.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 9;24 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Avenue C.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North US Highway 183.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Gamel Street.
Theft was reported at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West 4th Street.
Disturbance was reported at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
