Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while license suspended revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday on Ronald Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Burglary of habitation forced entry was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of North 8th Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Bellaire Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North 2nd Street.
Possession drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in East A Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of 38th Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on East E Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Side Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Theft was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
72 hour parking was reported at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Joe Morse Drive.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in East Business Highway 190.
Accident by intersection was reported at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday in US Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 110 block of Paterson Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Theft of property was reported at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Accident was reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday in 2900 East Business Highway 190.
Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in 2900 East Business Highway 190.
Welfare concern was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Morris Drive.
Assault of family member impede circulation was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cline Drive.
Continuous violence against family was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cline Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 6:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Bluebird Drive.
Warrant was reported at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Found property was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Forgery was reported at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue A,
Harassment was reported at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.