Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The possession of a controlled substance, group 2 was reported at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
The possession of a controlled substance, group 3 was reported at 5:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
The theft of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Shamrock Drive.
The possession of a controlled substance, group 2 was reported at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Prestige Loop.
Shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Sonora Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
The possession of tobacco from a minor was reported at 3;57 p.m. Wednesday in Bunny Trail.
Theft was reported at 4;27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
The duty of striking unattended vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday in North College Street.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in Lowes Boulevard.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of July Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Lake Inks Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Lake Inks Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 7th Street.
An open investigation was reported at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Ashley Drive.
Debit card abuse was reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Morris Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bobby Lou Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Avenue D.
Theft was reported at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Continuous violence against family, leading to arrest was reported at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 1st Street.
The online solicitation of a child was reported at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
The sexual assault of a child was reported at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The terroristic threat of family household was reported at 11:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
Theft was reported at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A runaway was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
An assault was reported at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
