Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Walking in the roadway with sidewalk provided was reported at 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:16 a.m. Thursday in South Fort Hood Street.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 5:15 a.m. Thursday in East Stan Schlueter Loop.
The fail to stop and give information on attended vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in North Fort Hood Street.
Theft was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Shellrock Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:35 a.m. Thursday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The interference of child custody was reported at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Windcrest Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:58 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Temora Loop.
Theft was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft was reported at noon Thursday in the 1600 block of South WS Young Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday in Florence Road.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 4:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
The fail to stop and give information was reported at 4:32 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
An assault by contact was reported at 5:43 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West C Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Monte Carlo Lane.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in Grandon Drive.
A violation of magistrates order was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
Pedestrian walking on a roadway was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest warrant for criminal mischief was reported at 12:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
Found property was reported at 12:38 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
The assault of family member was reported at 1:41 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 1:18 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct leading to arrest was reported at 1:22 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:37 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Driving while intoxicated leading to arrest was reported at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:54 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:01 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Cheetah Trail.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:16 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
The forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Cardinal Lane.
The possession of child pornography and sexual assault of a child was reported at 1:28 p.m. Thursday in Crowfoot Drive.
A runaway was reported at 2:24 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:47 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Lark Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of College Street.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:47 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:03 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An assault by threat was reported at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
