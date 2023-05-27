Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:34 a.m. Friday in Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana in drug free zone was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in Harvard Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Mimosa Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:54 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Endangering a child recklessly, criminal negligence was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Randall Road.
Criminal mischief class C was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Elms Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 33 block of Priest Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Mamye Jane Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:58 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Florence Road.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Royal Crest Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 6:07 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Westcliff Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:56 p.m. Friday in Edgefield Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Topaz Road.
Littering was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West C Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:19 p.m. Friday in Garrison Avenue.
Duty to give information, render aid was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in Pershing Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Disturbance was reported at 4:27 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 1st Street.
Fraud was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West North Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:42 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:56 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue H.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in Hillcrest Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:44 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of East Avenue G.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:44 p.m. Friday in East FM 580.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
