Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1600 block of Windward Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Deadly conduct was reported at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Catalina Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday in Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Central texas Expressway.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Gus Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Captain Drive.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in John Haedge Drive.
Theft was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Southside Drive.
The assault of a pregnancy person was reported at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
The fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Mcarther Drive.
A burglary was reported at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of White Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Eastside Drive.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday in Daffodil Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Mcarther Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
72 hour parking was reported at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Campfire Circle.
Graffiti was reported at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Fighting was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
The unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Olive Street.
An accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
72 hour parking was reported at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Drive and East Business Highway 190.
An assault of pregnant person, leading to arrest was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Mountain Avenue.
Found property was reported at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
The driving while intoxicated, leading to arrest was reported at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The assisting of another agency was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury, family member was reported at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
A violation and failure to appear was reported at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
A possession of controlled substance was reported at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal trespass 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday in the South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
