Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Theft misdemeanor was reported at midnight Monday in the 900 block of Lasso Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Stringer Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:16 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
The burglary of a building was reported at 4 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 1:50 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3;30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Stonetree Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault of family member, impeding breathing was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Sungate Drive.
City warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8;15 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Mustang Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8;34 p.m. Monday in Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9;55 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Andover Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:32 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:41 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 10:43 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Montell Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:20 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 12:37 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
72 hour parking was reported at 12:42 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of FM 3046.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Pleasant Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A stolen vehicle was reported at 9;24 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Caribou Trail.
Failed to maintain financial responsibilities was reported at 11;47 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:49 p.m. Monday in the 200 block opf East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 7;22 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of indian Trail Drive.
The displayment of expired license was reported at 7;23 p.m. Monday in the 400 blockof Indian Trail Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:24 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Running of stop sign was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Assisting another agency was reported at 11:49 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12;02 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An assault was reported at 10:32 a.m. Monday in Samac Lane.
A disturbance was reported at 3;46 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3;12 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
A suspicious person was reported at 3;43 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious activity was reported at 4:39 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 5;52 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South US Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 6:34 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An reckless driver was reported at 7;32 p.m. Monday in East Avenue H.
An disturbance was reported at 7;36 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:01 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 11;09 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Western Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
