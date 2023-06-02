Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Tucker Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:49 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Drive.
Driving while intoxicated subsequent was reported at 2:41 a.m. Thursday in North Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of 2nd Street.
Driving while license suspended was reported at 4:06 a.m. Thursday in the 13800 block of FM.
Burglary of building forced entry was reported at 4:27 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Terrace Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of mail was reported at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:01 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of Gus Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Clear Creek Road.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of West Elms Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Wright Way.
Possession marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:27 p.m. Thursday in Opal Road.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Bryce Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Baldwin Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:24 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:24 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Estelle Avenue.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 10:10 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Amelia Earhart Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:41 p.m. Thursday in East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:25 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Failure to identify was reported at 3:49 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Graffiti was reported at 10:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 11:58 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
Forgery of financial instrument was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Credit card abuses was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Dianne Drive.
Theft was reported at 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Speeding was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Valley Road.
LAMPASAS
Reckless driver reported at 7:11 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 10:58 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of North Avenue and Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:12 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:18 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 2nd Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
