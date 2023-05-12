Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in Jennifer Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 3:20 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South Clear Creek Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Jim Avenue.
Illegal dumping was reported at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:50 a.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of 2nd Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in Hammond Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Young Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:26 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Ledgestone Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 12:59 p.m. Thursday in Harris Avenue.
Abandoned motor vehicle was reported at 2:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Wiley Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:07 p.m. Thursday in 22nd Street.
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Commerce Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of 2nd Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:40 p.m. Thursday in East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Karen Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Florence Road.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Dean Drive.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 11 p.m. Thursday in Westcliff Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:46 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Imperial Eagle Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Accident was reported at 2:04 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Boland Street.
Fleet accident was reported at 7:38 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Accident was reported at 8:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of US Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:12 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Indecency with a child, sexual assault was reported at 9:34 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assist another agency was reported at 11:08 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Casa Drive.
Burglary of building was reported at 12:34 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Fraudulent use, possession identifying information credit or debit card information was reported at 1:02 p.m. in the 2200 block of US Highway 190.
Driving while intoxicated with child passenger was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Sexual assault was reported at 2:16 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Attempted burglary of building was reported at 2:16 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North 15th Street.
Welfare concern was reported at 2:36 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Jackie Jo Lane.
Graffiti was reported at 4:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Dennis Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 9:01 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Driving while license invalid, failure to appear was reported at 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Reckless driver was reported at 6:47 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of North US Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 9:27 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 11:37 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Avenue G.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:56 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:56 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Broad Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:57 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
Fraud was reported at 4:51 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Assault was reported at 6:39 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 10:39 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Elijah Lane.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
