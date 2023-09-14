Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at midnight on Wednesday in the 4000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A vehicle burglary was reported at midnight on Wednesday in the 3700 block of Holbert Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North 16th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 Jennifer Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Bouldevard and South WS Young Drive.
An unlawful restraint was reported at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Atkinson Avenue and North 16th Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Sunny Lane.
Criminal trespassing was reported at noon on Wednesday in the 700 Parmer Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of French Street and Glen Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of 4th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 18000 block of 4th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 6:09 p.m. in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
Vehicle theft was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary was reported at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Central texas Expressway.
Burglary of building was reported at 3:18 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft was reported at 3:44 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of S WS Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated with a child, abandonment/endangerment of a child and duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Dryden Avenue.
An accident was reported at 5:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Main Street.
An accident was reported at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of US Highway 190.
Possession of certain visual material was reported at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Patterson Street.
An accident was reported at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 5th Street.
An assault was reported at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block or Gail Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Busines Highway 190.
Vehicle burglary was reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 South 25th Street.
An assault was reported at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Robert Griffin III Bouldevard and Constitiution Drive.
An open investigation was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury and interference with emergency request was reported at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Constitution Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of B Janelle Drive.
Duty on striking highway fixture/landscape was reported at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Theft was reported at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Jamie Road.
Burglary of building was reported at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Kathey Road.
Vehicle theft was reported at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 8:24 p.m. in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Hillcrest Street.
An assault by threat was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Castleberry Street.
An accident was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for expired vehicle registration/license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 11:37 p.m. in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
