Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A city warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight Friday in the 800 block of West Green Avenue.
A burglary was reported at midnight Friday in the 3900 block of Gus Drive.
A robbery was reported at 12:17 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central texas Expressway.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:26 a.m. Friday in Lisa Lane.
A city warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 5300 block of Bridgewood Drive.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Central texas Expressway.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Theft was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Hold Drive.
A city warrant arrest for Killeen PD was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Amelia Earhart Boulevard.
Deadly conduct was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Primrose Lane.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Toledo Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North 12th Street.
The interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Toledo Drive.
An assault of family member was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Lance Loop.
Theft was reported at 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
A burglary was reported at 11;55 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove police reports were not available on Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights police reports were not available on Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Theft was reported at 1:54 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:22 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A disturbance was reported at 9:01 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
An assault was reported at 10:40 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
A disturbance was reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 6:33 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 6:35 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West First Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:47 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
