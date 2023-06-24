Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday in East Elms Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 8:57 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of Westcliff Road.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in Haven Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:08 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Covey Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Northside Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 16100 block of 8th Street.
Debit card abuse was reported at 10:16 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Polk Street.
Theft of mail was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday in Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:56 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2:01 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
City warrant arrest for Killeen PD was reported at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Deadly conduct of firearm was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:18 p.m. Friday in Alexander Street.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 11:43 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Disturbance was reported at 1:19 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:38 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 2nd Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:06 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
Loud music was reported at 1:25 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East 3rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East 3rd Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 2:52 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Child endangerment was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:11 p.m. Friday in the 1`00 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault was reported at 7:08 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:33 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
