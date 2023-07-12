Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday in East Mary Jane Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Horne Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
City warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Fictitious license plate was reported at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday in East Church Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Sydney Harbour Court.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday in East Rancier Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Vega Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia under 2 ounces was reported at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday in Robinett Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
An assault of pregnant person was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Topsay Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday in East Rancier Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
Possession of controlled substance under 1 gram was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
Assisting another agency was reported at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9;42 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
An accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business highway 190.
Theft was reported at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
Assisting another agency was reported at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Highway 9 and North 1st Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An public nuisance was reported at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive.
Forgery to harm another was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Bargello Street.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious act was reported at 12;11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Porter Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance was reported at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Theft was reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Barnes Street.
Disturbance was reported at 4;24 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 5;07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 5;15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.