Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Friday in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:08 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Jack Barnes Avenue.
The possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:22 a.m. Friday in Lowes Boulevard.
The driving while license suspended was reported at 10:17 a.m. Friday in Florence Road.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:26 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
The burglary of a building was reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 2:46 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:52 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Greystone Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sladecek Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:05 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:45 p.m. Friday in Collins Avenue.
The deadly conduct of firearm was reported at 10:52 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Woodrow Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in East Central Texas Expressway.
The evading of an arrest was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in Barcelona Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove police reports were not available on Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights police reports were not available on Saturday.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:39 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:56 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:32 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East highway 190.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:46 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Deer Trail.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:17 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss.
Noise disturbance was reported at 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
