Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in North Fort Hood Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Bolivar Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9;30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
An aggravated assault was reported at 9;50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
The unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in Kathey Drive.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle.
Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Lake Belton Avenue.
The duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday at I-14.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Rustler Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Trotwood Trail.
COPPERAS COVE
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Assisting another agency was reported at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Travis Circle.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Geri Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
The forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South 2nd Street and East Avenue D.
An animal bite was reported at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Wigeon Way.
An accident was reported at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Endangerment was reported at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Theft was reported at around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East 9th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday in Perkins Street.
An suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Theft was reported at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Western Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
