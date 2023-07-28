Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 12:19 a.m. Thursday in North College Street.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:39 a.m. Thursday in Priest Drive.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Parmer Avenue.
The criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Dunn Avenue.
The reckless damage or destruction was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Ida Drive.
A false alarm was reported at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Janelle Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Robinett Road.
An expired drivers license was reported at 7:54 p.m. Thursday in Atkinson Avenue.
The violation of a magistrates order was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of 22nd Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 10100 block of 12th Street.
The fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Bryce Avenue.
The possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:37 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:08 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
Information was reported at 7:43 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of FM 2657.
The assisting of another agency was reported at 9:07 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
The motion to revoke peace officer was reported at 9:53 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
The fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Mallard Court.
An accident was reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Merganser Drive and Wigeon Way.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:56 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
Theft was reported at 1:34 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Cove Terrace.
The assisting of another agency was reported at 6:43 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of I-14 and Bell Tower Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:54 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:33 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Cedar Knob Road.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driver was reported at 9:32 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mills Street.
An assault was reported at 5;04 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
The possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Nix Road.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 8:07 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:22 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Hackberry.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in South Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:31 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
