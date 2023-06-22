Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of vehicle was reported about midnight Wednesday in the 3600 block of Starfish Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Duncan Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of Greengate Drive.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in Automax Drive.
Theft of vehicle was reported at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Monroe Loop.
Burglary of vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Mildred Avenue.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday in Barcelona Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday in South Fort Hood Street.
Pedestrian walking on roadway not facing traffic was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Duncan Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Janis Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Hidden Hill Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Duty to give information, render aid was reported at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday in Bunny Trail.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday in Robinett Road.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Michele Drive.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Cedar Circle.
Public intoxication was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in East Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Fictitious license plate was reported at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Bluff Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare concern was reported at 8:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Assist other agency was reported at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance was reported at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Skyline Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Marston Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mary Street.
Warrant arrest was reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Marston Avenue.
Assist other agency was reported at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
Welfare concern was reported at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Hobby Road.
Assault by contact, family member was reported at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Rose Avenue.
Accident was reported at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of FM 3046.
Terroristic threat was reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Failure to appear was reported at 6:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Water Course Drive.
LAMPASAS
Reckless driver was reported at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expy.
Suspicious person was reported at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Highway 281.
Theft was reported at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
Assault was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
