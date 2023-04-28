Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:43 a.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Ronald Drive.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Harassment by threat was reported at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Pershing Drive.
Fraudulent destruction removal or concealment of writing was reported at 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Charolais Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 10:28 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Standridge Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:02 p.m. Thursday in South 38th Street,
Harassment by telephone was reported at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 1:26 p.m. Thursday in Atkinson Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 3:48 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expy.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 4:55 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Haynes Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:17 p.m. Thursday on the Interstate Highway.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 7:18 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:50 p.m. Thursday in East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at 9:17 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Accident was reported at 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Fraudulent possession identifying information was reported at 9:28 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 10:03 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Terroristic threat was reported at 11:29 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of dangerous drug was reported at 12:32 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:39 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
Fraudulent possession identifying information was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
Affidavit surety to surrender principle impersonating a public servant was reported at 3:51 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North 1st Street.
Disorderly conduct fighting was reported at 4:16 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Emergency medical detention, welfare concern was reported at 4:21 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:42 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Lucas Street.
Runaway was reported at 5:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
Runaway return was reported at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Marlee Circle.
Theft was reported at 7:11 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:14 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 7:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Interference with emergency request for assistance, assault by contact-family violence, welfare concern was reported at 7:37 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Suja Lane.
Injury to a child/disabled/elderly, cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 10:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Vernice Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 8 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Assist other agency was reported at 4:07 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fail to maintain financial responsibility/ failure to appear was reported at 5:51 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Cardinal Lane.
Runaway was reported at 9:13 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Found property was reported at 11:19 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 9:08 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 9:23 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
Harassment was reported at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue C.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.