Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
Theft was reported at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Bluejay Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Castellon Court.
An assault was reported at 1;01 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Castellon Court.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday in Duval Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Dean Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of White Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Kern Road.
The unlawful possession of firearm by a felon was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 2nd Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.
City warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Ronstan Drive.
The fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4;45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Uvalde Drive.
The duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Lowes Boulevard.
The discharge of firearm was reported at 5;17 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7;19 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A fictitious license plate was reported at 8;17 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Meadow Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The assisting of other agency was reported at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway returned was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue.
The exploitation of a child was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7;53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Phyllis Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of West Avenue B and Bermuda Street.
The theft of a firearm was reported at 10:26 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
A vehicle was approached by authorized emergency vehicle was reported at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Theft was reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Silver Creek Drive.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 2;27 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Criminal trespass was reported at 12;42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A structure fire was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East 4th Street.
A fraud was reported at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday in Castleberry Street.
A traffic hazard was reported at 11;25 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of East 4th Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
