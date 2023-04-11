Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Monday in the 1500 block of Golden Eagle Court.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 1800 block of Hooten Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Clear Creek Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of 10th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Theft was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:08 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Montague County Court.
Burglary of a habitation by forced entry was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Burglary of a habitation, no forced entry was reported at 6 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Autumn Valley Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Dan Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Hooten Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of habitation, no forced entry was reported at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:59 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Saddle Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:57 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Hereford Lane.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces in a drug-free zone was reported at 8:38 p.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Success Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and Trimmier Road.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
An assault was reported at 9:48 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Sunset Street.
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Catalina Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 1:09 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A general information report was taken at 2:11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Sun Point Circle.
An arrest for burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Oak Hill Drive.
Credit card abuse was reported at 12:58 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Three reports of burglary of a building were reported at 3:36 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wind Ridge Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:58 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Fairbanks Street.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Northern Dove Lane.
An open container, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:39 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, unlawfully carrying a weapon was reported at 9:54 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A welfare check, forced entry was reported at 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Montell Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Fraud, use or possession of identifying information was reported at 6:13 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for warrant for theft, failure to appear was reported at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A theft was reported at 10:44 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Rice Street.
An accident was reported at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 12:51 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Arnold Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:37 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:02 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday on South Highway 183.
Harassment was reported at 9:26 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue A.
