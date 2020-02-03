Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Chantz Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of Rein Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Lions Gate Lane.
- An assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Clairidge Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Glennwood Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North College Street and West B Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:53 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Driftwood Drive.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information was available by press time.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available by press time.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.