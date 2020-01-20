Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Mattie Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Sawtooth Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Courtney Lane and Shawn Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Levy Lane.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Raven Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Toledo Drive.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information was available by press time.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available by press time.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
