Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Bellaire Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Rose Avenue.
Lampasas
- A prowler was reported at 2:41 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
- Possession of drug paraphrenalia was reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West 6th Street.
- A burglary of a business was reported at 6:42 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 4th Street.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information was available by press time Sunday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
