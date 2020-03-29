Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Saturday in the 400 block of North Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and Commerce Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:01 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Lynn Avenue.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Lake Belton Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Robinett Road and Seahorse Drive.
- A theft was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Lewis Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South 2nd Street.
- A theft was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 2:26 p.m. in the 800 block of McLean Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:26 p.m. in the 500 block of College Street.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information was available by press time.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
