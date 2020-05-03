Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An aggravated assault was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Trimmier Road.
- A burglary of a building was reprorted at 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Sunrise Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundrant Drive and East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:24 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Study Hall Loop.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mclintock Cove.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Ken Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Dean Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North 8th Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Pennington Avenue.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Crestridge Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:41 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 14th Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:55 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of July Drive.
Lampasas
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An assault was reported at 3:44 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
- An assault was reported at 2:43 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information was available by press time Sunday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
