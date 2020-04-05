Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- An aggravated assault was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Prestige Loop.
- An assault by contact was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Jackson Street.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 9:22 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Water Street.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West 6th Street.
- A theft was reported at 11:56 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West 4th Street.
- A theft was reported at 2:18 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:43 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:49 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information was available by press time.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
