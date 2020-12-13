Police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove and Lampasas

KILLEEN
Theft - misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:39 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Blvd.
Theft - misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lowes Blvd.
COPPERAS COVE
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:27 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Nauert Charleston Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Phyllis Gerken Drive.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 6:13 a.m. in the 130 block of Wolfe Road.
Aggravated sexual assault was reported at 2:25 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by contact -family violence was reported at 2:28 p.m. in the 900 block of Fritz Court.
Parking time limit: Exception was reported at 4:34 p.m. in the 2800 block of Mountain Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of Veterans Avenue.
Terroristic threat in a public place was reported at 7:52 p.m. in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 8:44 p.m. in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Murder-intent to cause death, three counts, was reported at 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
LAMPASAS
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported at 1:47 a.m. in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 2:47 a.m. in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Shots fired reported at 6:51 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Spring Street.
Shots fired reported at 7:54 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Ave. A.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 8:20 a.m. in the 900 block of E. 4th Street.
Suspicious person reported at 5:27 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Ridge Street.
Suspicious activity reported at 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of E. North Ave.
Reckless driver reported at 9:22 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:23 p.m. in the 100 block of PR 4060
Harassment reported at 10:33 p.m. in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Complied by Steve Wilson
