Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:50 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Water Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Monday in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:51 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
- Unlawful carrying weapons was reported at 3:08 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
- Theft, misdemeanor shoplifting, was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:33 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported at 10:37 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street.
- Narcotics investigation was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Stan Schlueter Loop and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Powder River Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 7:39 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190. No charges were filed.
- An accident was reported at 7:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of West Truman Avenue and Hackberry Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:22 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
- Criminal trespass, emergency medical detention and tamper/fabricate evidence were reported at 10:08 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 10:33 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
- Unattended death was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of South 25th Street.
- Criminal trespass and criminal mischief were reported at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Third Street.
- General information was reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Halstead Avenue.
- Evading arrest/detention with vehicle was reported at 10:02 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Robertson Avenue and East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Harker Heights
- A runaway was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Stacie Road.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Rosewood Drive.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:39 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Ninth Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Traffic hazard was reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Ridge Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Third Street.
