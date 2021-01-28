Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1800 block of Fleetwood Drive.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Emilie Lane.
- Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
- Forgery was reported at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East D Avenue.
- Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at noon Wednesday in the 1200 block of Monroe Loop.
- Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Burglary of a habitation no forced entry was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of Zircon Drive.
- Indecent exposure was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of 38th Street.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Bunny Trail.
- No driver’s license was reported at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Drive without lights was reported at 1:16 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:34 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 2:52 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Neta Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Spur Drive.
- Assist another agency (Nolanville Police Department) was reported at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Fifth Street.
- Possession, purchase, consume tobacco by minor was reported at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and exploitation of a child/elderly/disabled were reported at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 19th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
- False report to police officer and duty on striking unattended vehicle were reported at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
- An accident was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
- Harassment was reported at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Halstead Avenue.
- Stalking was reported at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Mail theft was reported at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm were reported at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Reagan Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
- Assault with bodily injury — family violence — was reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
- Assist another agency (Coryell County Sheriff’s Office) was reported at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
- An accident was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
- Attempted suicide and emergency medical detention were reported at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
- An arrest was made at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Assault with bodily injury — family violence — was reported at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Ryan Drive.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department did not have any activity from at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday to report.
Lampasas
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on Steele Street.
- Theft was reported at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Howe Street.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
- An arrest was made at 9:47 p.m. at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue D on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
