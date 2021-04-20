Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Shoplifting was reported at midnight Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 12:46 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:56 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Elkins Avenue and Jacqueline Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Santa Fe Plaza and North 10th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:47 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Harvard Lane.
- Disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise in a public place, was reported at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Root Street.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Neel Court.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Cantabrian Drive and Sevilla Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:06 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8 p.m. Monday near the South Fort Hood Street and Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Janelle Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Old FM 440 and West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:12 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Brantley Avenue.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 2:34 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North First Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 8:31 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
- Disorderly conduct, fighting, was reported at 11:49 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:23 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Curtis Drive.
- Fraudulent us or possession of identifying information was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Mountain Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- A runaway was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Jonathan Lane.
- An accident was reported at 5:51 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Avenue D.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
- Assault by threat was reported at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
- An accident was reported at 8:16 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11:11 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue F.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:31 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Injury to a child with intent for bodily injury was reported at 11:47 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
- Found property was reported at 9:01 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Indian Trail.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 12600 block of East Knights Way.
- Robbery was reported at 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:58 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Assault was reported at 11:31 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Harassment was reported at 1:22 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
- Assault was reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
- Recovered property was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
- Reckless driver was reported at 8:51 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:46 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.