Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Uvero Alto Drive.
- Felony theft was reported at 3:07 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 5:56 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in he 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:18 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 3:49 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Dickens Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Wickfield Way and Lake Road.
- Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Harris Avenue and North 10th Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:53 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Featherline Road and Stagecoach Road.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 12:35 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:21 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not provide a police report from Thursday.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department did not provide a police report from Thursday.
Lampasas
- Assault was reported at 5:23 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 1:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Reckless driver was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:39 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:37 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday on Perkins Street.
