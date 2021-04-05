Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Topaz Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Trimmier Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Roy Reynolds Drive and Westcliff Road.
- Unreasonable noise was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of North Eighth Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 3:51 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Maxdale Road and Reese Creek Road.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Heather Lane.
- Assault by contact was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Cross Timber Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:31 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Riverrock Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:04 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Hill Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 7:08 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 7:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Taylor Boulevard.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South College Street and West G Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:58 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Bellaire Drive and South Second Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:53 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
- A city warrant for Killeen PD was executed at 2:18 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Zephyr Road.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove Police Department did not release a police report from Sunday.
Harker Heights
- Found property was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
- Theft was reported at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Fail to identify fugitive with intent to give false information was reported at 3:13 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 2:32 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Assisting another agency was reported at 8:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
- Theft was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Assault was reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Avenue E.
- Theft was reported at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Arnold Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East FM 580.
- An arrest was made at 10:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East FM 580 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated third, driving while license invalid with previous convictions and fleeing from a police officer.
- Suspicious person was reported at 10:42 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Yellowstone Drive.
