Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of West Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of 14th Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:15 p.m. Thursday on the 4000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 3:01 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of starlight drive.
A man was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Ash Street in conjunction with the Coryell Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of selling fraudulent securities.
A man was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Texas Street on suspicion of possessing marijuana and driving intoxicated.
Harker Heights
A man was arrested at 5:13 a.m. Friday on suspicion of criminal trespass at the intersection of Harley Drive and Ruby Road.
Lampasas
Burglary of a building was reported at 10:41 a.m. in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 1:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Stanley Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5:47 p.m. in the 400 block of East 2nd Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:03 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:35 p.m. on Park Lane.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:17 p.m. in the 100 block of West 3rd Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:28 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 4th Street.
Compiled by Jack Dowling
