Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 12:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive.
- Theft of one firearm was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 12:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
- Solicitation by pedestrians was reported at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Terroristic threat was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Cedarhill Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Dickens Drive.
- A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was made at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Norris Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of 18th Street.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Gardenia Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Assault by contact was reported at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 12:31 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Valley Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:01 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Curtis Drive.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Attempted burglary of a building was reported at 7:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Driving while license invalid was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Big Divide Road.
- An accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
- Evade arrest or detention using a vehicle was reported at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Constitution Drive.
- Unreasonable noise, barking dog, was reported at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Hobby Road.
- Mail theft was reported at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
- Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights Police Department does not release a police report to the media on holidays or weekends.
Lampasas
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Walnut Street.
- Harassment was reported at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue H.
- An arrest was made at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday in the in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
