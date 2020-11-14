Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another family was reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Industrial Boulevard.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of North 18th Street.
- Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk was provided was reported at 9:34 a.m. Friday in the 3600 Lake Road.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Goode Drive and Zephyr Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at noon Friday in the 600 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at noon Friday in the 2600 block of Edgefield Street.
- Fail to stop and give information was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Trimmier Road.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Cardinal Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:23 p.m. Friday in th 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Green Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Denia Court.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:37 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Elms Road and Florence Road.
- Violation of a parole warrant was reported at 7:53 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Garth Drive and Valley Road.
- Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Becker Drive and Illinois Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at midnight Friday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:04 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Obstruct highway passageway was reported at 6:08 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Janelle Drive.
- Strike fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Courtney Lane.
- Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 7:37 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
- Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An arrest was made at 12:37 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fifth Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Domestic pet at large was reported at 12:47 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Declaration Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 2:57 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 6:32 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Leonhard Street.
- An arrest was made at 10:01 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street for suspicion of assault with bodily injury and possession of marijuana.
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle and strike fixture or highway landscaping were reported at 10:02 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Hackberry Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Bonnie Lane.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department does not provide a police report on the weekend.
Lampasas
- A warrant arrest was made at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Fraud was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Theft was reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
- Missing person was reported at 1:58 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 3:01 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Old Georgetown Road.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:28 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
- Disturbance was reported at 8:03 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Burglary of habitation was reported at 8:51 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
