Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at midnight Thursday near the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
- Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger was reported at 12:05 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of West Elms Road.
- Violation of a probation warrant was reported at 12:40 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Western Swing Court.
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:50 a.m. Friday in near the intersection of West Hallmark Avenue and Wolf Street.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 2:10 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Alpine Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Study Hall Loop.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Turner Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Branch Drive.
- Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block Rockdale Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:53 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Oak Valley Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 4400 Deek Drive.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 8:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Dimple Street and West Avenue J.
- Fail to stop and give information, attended vehicle, was reported at 8:39 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of North Gray Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Huntsman Circle.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- Theft of a vehicle and credit card abuse were reported at 8:25 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Highway Avenue.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 9:27 a.m. and 10:01 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wigeon Way.
- Theft was reported at noon Friday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Duty on striking fixture or landscaping was reported at 12:05 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Lane.
- Disorderly conduct, public affray, was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 1:47 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Isabelle Drive.
- Welfare concern was reported at 1:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
- Welfare concern was reported at 3:44 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
- Assault by contact family violence was reported at 4:27 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
- Online solicitation of a minor was reported at 4:38 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Cruelty to animals was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
Harker Heights
- Crime reports from Harker Heights Police Department are not available on the weekend.
Lampasas
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:21 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Fraud was reported at 11:50 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 12:31 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- Fraud was reported at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Arnold Street.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:37 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Farm-to-Market 580.
- Theft was reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Third Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:18 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
- Tampering with evidence was reported at 10:52 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Key Avenue.
