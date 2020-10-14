Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 1800 block of Windward Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 3800 block of Shellrock Road.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm towards a habitation, building or person was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Garrison Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Kingwood Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Eighth Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Waterproof Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bremser Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Crested Eagle Drive and Screaming Eagle Circle.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- An arrest was made at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court on suspicion of assault with bodily injury and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- Violation of a protective order was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Hills Boulevard.
- Theft was reported at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Fall Creek Court.
- Strike fixture/highway/landscaping as reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Big Divide Road.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Elke Circle.
- Indecency with a child, sexual contact, was reported at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Found property was reported at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Homer Circle.
- False report to peace officer was reported at 9:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Marilyn Drive.
- A runaway was reported at 10:07 p.m. in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Harker Heights
- A runaway was reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
- Theft was reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
- Theft was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- Reckless driver was reported at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Central Texas Expressway.
- Suspicious person was reported at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
- Theft was reported at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Race Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Broad Street.
- An arrest was made at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue on suspicion of several charges.
- Harassment was reported at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
- Theft was reported at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday on Castleberry Street.
